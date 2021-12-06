Auto Price Reaches $778.47 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $778.47 or 0.01528377 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Auto has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and $24.35 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

