AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$60.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.71.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday.

ACQ opened at C$34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.49. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.49 and a 52 week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

