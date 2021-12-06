AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$60.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.71.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC raised AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Thursday.
ACQ opened at C$34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.49. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$22.49 and a 52 week high of C$59.26.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
