AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.13.
Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.49. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
