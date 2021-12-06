AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.13.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$34.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.49. AutoCanada has a twelve month low of C$22.49 and a twelve month high of C$59.26. The company has a market cap of C$942.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

