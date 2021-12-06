Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 54.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,268.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.