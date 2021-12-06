AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 89.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 7.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,820.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $8.16 on Monday, hitting $1,871.16. The company had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,422. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,941.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,790.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,627.20. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

