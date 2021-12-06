Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

IWF stock opened at $292.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

