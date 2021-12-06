Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,025 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,025 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

FPE stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $20.76.

