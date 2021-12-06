Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 11,769 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 145,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $90.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $96.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

