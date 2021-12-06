Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,524 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,544,000 after buying an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $647.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.45 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

