Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.750 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. Avaya has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,350. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

