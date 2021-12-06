AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post $23.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $22.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,528.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $48.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $48.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $124.72 million, with estimates ranging from $93.78 million to $167.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,742. The stock has a market cap of $190.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

