Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Up to $261.22

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $261.22, but opened at $269.89. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $251.48, with a volume of 4,456 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total value of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,456,000 after purchasing an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after purchasing an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

