AXEL Reaches Market Cap of $41.57 Million (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $41.57 million and approximately $107,676.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AXEL has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00075486 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 14,697.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,312,800 coins and its circulating supply is 282,642,798 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL



