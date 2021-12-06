Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) were up 8.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 72,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,315,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Azul by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

