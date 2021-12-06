B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cadre in a report issued on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CDRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CDRE stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

