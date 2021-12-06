Backblaze (BLZE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a one year low of 18.23 and a one year high of 36.50.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

