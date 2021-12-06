Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 172.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,402 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,886 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Banc of California worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Banc of California by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Banc of California by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Banc of California by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC opened at $19.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.63. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.