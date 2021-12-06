Bank of America Corp DE Buys 34,658 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 30,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

