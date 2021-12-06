Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.74 Million Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,309 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 615,434 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 137.4% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92,725 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 290.6% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 86,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QAI opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.