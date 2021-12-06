Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the second quarter worth $2,350,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTL opened at $94.83 on Monday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25.

