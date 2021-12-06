Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.39% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $658.08 million, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,180 shares of company stock valued at $472,757. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

