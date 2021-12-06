Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUAG stock opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.