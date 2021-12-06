Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

BKRIY remained flat at $$5.64 during trading on Monday. 66 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

