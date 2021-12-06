Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 238.89 ($3.12).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 186.66 ($2.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £31.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 183.57. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

