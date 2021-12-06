Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a $252.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.19.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.75. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

