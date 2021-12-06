Beacon Market Capitalization Achieves $843,837.26 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $843,837.26 and approximately $19,404.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00040256 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

