Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00170940 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.94 or 0.00563563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00060920 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.