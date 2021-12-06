BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $360.44.

BGNE opened at $314.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.46. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $219.20 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, analysts expect that BeiGene will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 165,529 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,866,223 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

