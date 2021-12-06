Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 1,340 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock opened at $119.10 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.55 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.93. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

