Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,487 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $99.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

