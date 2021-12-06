Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,203 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

