Bellecapital International Ltd. Invests $820,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

NYSE:WSM opened at $181.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

