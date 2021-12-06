Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases New Stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,032,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

ARCB opened at $104.88 on Monday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.