Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $249.33 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

