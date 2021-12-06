Bellecapital International Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 2,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $605.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.