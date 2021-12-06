BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the October 31st total of 3,420,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 215,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BLU opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.03. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.