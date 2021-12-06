Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.13.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

