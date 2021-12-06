BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,682. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Seid bought 14,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $196,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,564 shares of company stock worth $560,602. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BGSF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BGSF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

