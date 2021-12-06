Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Board Announces Stock Buyback Plan

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.82. 1,677,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,844. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

BIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

