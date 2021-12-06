Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Repurchase $250.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

BIG stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. 1,677,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

