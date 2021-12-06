Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,882 shares of company stock worth $142,670,867. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

BILL opened at $236.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.