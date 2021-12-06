Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $13.40 billion and $6.99 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00037506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00206073 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,398,377,258 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

