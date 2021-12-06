BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. 22,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 340.33 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $468,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,455 shares of company stock worth $10,721,226. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

