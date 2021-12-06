BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down to $37.12

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.12, but opened at $34.14. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $34.10, with a volume of 1,210 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.94 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $602,733.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,563,380.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,455 shares of company stock valued at $10,721,226. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 36.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

