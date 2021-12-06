Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s share price was down 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.79. Approximately 18,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,000,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

