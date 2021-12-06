Bit-Z Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, Bit-Z Token has traded 116% higher against the dollar. One Bit-Z Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $26.48 million and $5.66 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039064 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Coin Profile

BZ is a coin. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 coins and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 coins. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com . Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Coin Trading

