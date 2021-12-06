Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.340-$2.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $91.60.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

