BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $16.66 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

