BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Sells $15,070,855.80 in Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurence Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

On Monday, October 25th, Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $899.57 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $907.84 and its 200 day moving average is $896.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.