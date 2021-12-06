BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

