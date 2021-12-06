BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 193.33 ($2.53).
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile
